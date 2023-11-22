BSMMU Alumni Signs Mou With Intercontinental Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka

: Recently, InterContinental Dhaka – the iconic luxury IHG hotel, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Alumni Association.

Through the MoU signing, BSMMU Alumni Association members will receive exclusive benefits at the world-class facilities of InterContinental Dhaka. BSMMU Alumni Association members will be able to enjoy round the year special discounts on rooms, restaurants, wellness and banquet facilities of InterContinental Dhaka through the strategic alliance.

The MoU was signed by Professor Dr. Sharfuddin Ahmed (Vice Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University) and Ashwani Nayar (General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka).



The MoU signing and exchange took place at the iconic hotel which was attended by Dr. Sharfuddin Ahmed (Vice Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University), Professor Dr. Shahidullah Sabuj (Member Secretary, BSMMU Alumni), Rezwan Maruf (Director of Sales & Marketing, InterContinental Dhaka) and high officials of both the organizations.

