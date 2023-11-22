Kuwait, Oman, Palestine Win Informatics Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait, Oman and Palestine have been declared winners of the 23rd edition of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award for 2023.

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) and digital transformation entrepreneur Abdullah Al-Dabbous of Kuwait, Oman's National Center for Statistics and Information and Palestinian technology entrepreneur Mohammad Al-Keilani, Bassam Al-Shammari, member of the Award's board of trustees and chairman of the organizing committee told KUNA.

He reiterated the award's unremitting endeavor to achieve successful digital transformation in Arab societies, revealing that this year's edition includes the financial sector, entrepreneurship and development knowledge.

Criteria of distinction in digital transformation and usage are the key to determine the winners of the award, Al-Shammari pointed out. (end)

