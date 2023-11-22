Turkmenistan Invites UAE To Participate In International Energy Projects On Its Territory

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 22. President
of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited partners from the UAE
to actively participate in the implementation of major
international energy projects on their territory, Trend reports.
The President said this during a meeting in Ashgabat with UAE
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al
Mazrouei.
During the meeting, the readiness of the Turkmenistan's side for
a constructive exchange of views and consideration of specific
proposals from representatives of UAE business structures was also
confirmed.
Furthermore, the sides highlighted effective cooperation in
trade and economic, financial, fuel and energy, transport and
communication spheres, and also discussed prospects for further
development of interstate cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and
Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei expressed confidence in the
successful development of bilateral cooperation.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is rapidly developing its energy sector,
focusing on the creation and implementation of international energy
projects. The country expresses interest in attracting Emirati
partners to participate jointly in these projects, which allows
Turkmenistan to strengthen its position in the global energy
market.
