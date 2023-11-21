Sinverse (SIN), A Blockchain-Based Metaverse Game, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list SinVerse (SIN) on November 24, 2023, for all BitMart users. The SIN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is SinVerse (SIN)?

SinVerse, originally known as Sin City Metaverse, is a groundbreaking multiplayer game built on blockchain technology, offering a unique blend of underworld empire building and interactive gameplay. Launched at the Agora Event in June 2021, SinVerse stands out as the first Mafia Metaverse on the Blockchain. It immerses players in an R-rated virtual world where they can engage in mafia-style activities and play-to-earn, all within a sustainable player-run economy. At its core, SinVerse combines strategy, collaboration, and underworld excitement, backed by a team passionate about gaming and blockchain innovation.

Why SinVerse (SIN)?

SinVerse provides an engaging platform where players can purchase digital real estate in virtual representations of the world's most controversial cities and build their underworld empires. The game is highly social-oriented, allowing players to construct clubs, venues for online events, and compete in various activities for in-game rewards. The $SIN token, the in-game currency, facilitates the purchase of virtual real estate and participation in casino and empire-building games. SinVerse's decentralized nature is reinforced by a DAO governance model, empowering the community and token holders to shape the platform's future, reflecting the essence of decentralization.

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry.

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 SIN

Token Type: BEP-20

SinVerse is pioneering in the Metaverse gaming sector with its SinVerse Foundation, established to invest in partnerships with gaming, gambling, and NFT protocols. The platform aims to enhance its ecosystem by allocating digital land for partner projects, extending user experiences, and enriching the in-game world. The strategic sale of $SIN tokens will finance investments, with returns directed to a buy-back-and-burn mechanism, enhancing the token's value. As a significant partner at the Hackathon with Future Blockchain Summit at GITEX 2021, SinVerse is on a quest to onboard innovative gaming, gambling, and NFT projects, thereby expanding its reach and boosting the value of the $SIN token.

To learn more about SinVerse (SIN), please visit their Website

