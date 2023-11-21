EU, Bahrian Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The European Union and Bahrain discussed the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza during their second Political Dialogue held in Manama, Bahrain, on Monday.

According to a statement released Tuesday by the European External Action Service (EEAS) the two sides discussed the Gulf regional security, as well as the situation in Yemen and Syria and Ukraine.

Further, the Political Dialogue discussed EU-Bahrain bilateral relations in the context of the Joint Communication for a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf and followed up to the 27th EU-GCC Joint Council held on 10 October, in Muscat.

In addition to the political consultations, the two sides convened the two Senior Officials working groups meetings on trade and global affairs including security and counterterrorism.

The Political Dialogue was co-chaired by the EEAS Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Enrique Mora, and the Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa. (end)

nk







MENAFN21112023000071011013ID1107464811