Microsoft hires Sam Altman after removal as CEO of OpenAI

(MENAFN) Sam Altman, a key figure in the development of artificial intelligence, faced employee backlash at OpenAI after being swiftly hired by Microsoft following his removal as CEO of OpenAI. The move prompted nearly 600 OpenAI employees to sign a letter calling for the resignation of the company's board and the reinstatement of Altman.



The letter obtained by ABC News reveals that employees threatened to resign and potentially join Microsoft unless their demands were met. Notably, signatories included board member Ilya Sutskever and Mira Murati, who briefly served as interim CEO after Altman's departure.



The letter directly addressed the OpenAI board, expressing dissatisfaction with their conduct and stating, "Your conduct has made it clear you did not have the competence to oversee OpenAI." The employees demanded the resignation of all current board members and the appointment of two new lead independent directors. Additionally, the letter indicated a potential mass resignation to join Microsoft's newly announced subsidiary led by Altman and Greg Brockman.



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the hiring of Altman and Brockman, stating the company's commitment to providing the necessary resources for their success. The announcement was reposted by Altman on the platform formerly known as Twitter, where he affirmed, "The mission continues."



In a separate post, Brockman, the former president of OpenAI, unveiled the leadership of the new AI department at Microsoft. The department's composition appeared to include several recent employees from OpenAI. Brockman expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are going to build something new, and it will be incredible."



The developments underscore the significant impact of executive movements in the AI sector and the dynamic responses from employees as they seek to influence the direction of their organizations.

