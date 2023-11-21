-->


Azerbaijani Parliament Sets Up Commission To Prepare Statement On US Senate's Act


11/21/2023 6:08:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijani Parliament has set up a commission to prepare a statement on US Senate's "Armenian Protection Act of 2023" (S.3000), Trend reports.

MPs Samad Seyidov, Tural Ganjaliyev, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Tamam Jafarova and Kamila Aliyeva were appointed members of the commission.

On November 16, the US Senate adopted the Act S.3000, suggesting that the US president is unable to reference Public Law 107-115.

This law previously enabled the president to sidestep the 907th amendment to the 'Freedom Support Act,' which, in effect, restricts aid to Azerbaijan.

As a result, the US president is now unable to bypass the 907th amendment and obtain funding from the budget allocations for aiding Azerbaijan in 2024 and 2025.

