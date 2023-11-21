Azerbaijani Parliament Sets Up Commission To Prepare Statement On US Senate's Act

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijani
Parliament has set up a commission to prepare a statement on US
Senate's "Armenian Protection Act of 2023" (S.3000), Trend reports.
MPs Samad Seyidov, Tural Ganjaliyev, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Tamam
Jafarova and Kamila Aliyeva were appointed members of the
commission.
On November 16, the US Senate adopted the Act S.3000, suggesting
that the US president is unable to reference Public Law
107-115.
This law previously enabled the president to sidestep the 907th
amendment to the 'Freedom Support Act,' which, in effect, restricts
aid to Azerbaijan.
As a result, the US president is now unable to bypass the 907th
amendment and obtain funding from the budget allocations for aiding
Azerbaijan in 2024 and 2025.
