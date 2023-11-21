EU Ambassador To Ukraine Congratulates Ukrainians On 10Th Anniversary Of Dignity Revolution

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has congratulated Ukrainians on the 10th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity and assured the Ukrainian people that the European Union would stand by Ukraine every step on its way towards EU membership.

The relevant video address was posted by Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today is the 10th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity, and sadly the fight for Ukraine's future still continues. With its aggression of more than nine years ago and the full-scale invasion unleashed in February 2022, Russia has attempted to deprive you of your European choice, to silence your voices of truth, to steal your freedom. And yet Ukraine, over these years, has enormously progressed,” Mathernová said.

She mentioned that today Ukraine is a candidate country for EU membership, and earlier this month the European Commission recommended that accession talks be opened.

“The European Union remains by your side. So, today our shared vision is closer than ever before. A prosperous, free, strong and unified Ukraine, a full-fledged member of the European family. We will stand by Ukraine every step on this way. We shall not rest until Ukraine prevails,” Mathernová emphasized.

A reminder that, on November 21, Ukraine marks Day of Dignity and Freedom .