Women's Chess Team Wins Silver At European Team Chess Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani female chess players have beaten Serbia at European
Team Chess Championship 2023 in Budva, Montenegro.
Ulviya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva and Khanum Baladzhayeva
ended their games with brilliant victories, Azernews reports.
Gunay Mammadzadeh, who played on the first board, was defeated
by her opponent.
With the score 3:1, the national team secured a silver medal at
the European Team Chess Championship for the first time in
history.
In total, Azerbaijani chess players won 7 rounds, drew once and
suffered the only defeat from the European champions - the
Bulgarian team.
Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani men's chess team finished the
competition without a medal. In the last round the team met with
Italy, the games ended in a draw.
Around 70 teams from 39 European federations with 38 teams in
the Open section, and 32 teams in the Women's event participated in
the championship.
The European Team Chess Championship is played in 9 rounds, the
Swiss system, with Open and Women's sections separately.
The time control is 90 minutes for 40 moves + 30 minutes for the
rest of the game, with 30 seconds increment for every move played
starting from move one.
