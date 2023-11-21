OpenAI employees express desire to resign after change in leadership

(MENAFN) A majority of OpenAI employees expressed in a letter on Monday their intention to resign from their positions following a change in leadership at the U.S.-based artificial intelligence (AI) research company.



"The process through which you terminated Sam Altman and removed Greg Brockman from the board has jeopardized all of this work and undermined our mission and company. Your conduct has made it clear you did not have the competence to oversee OpenAI," mentioned the open letter sent to the directors.



Among the individuals signing the letter are former interim CEO Mira Murati, who was replaced on Monday by Emmett Shear, the former co-founder and CEO of Twitch, a live video streaming company.



Emmett Shear confirmed on Monday that he will assume the top position at OpenAI.



Other signatories of the letter include COO Brad Lightcap and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who is also a board member and was initially accused in multiple reports of orchestrating a coup against Altman.



"I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company," Sutskever said in a post on social media.



Furthermore, Murati wrote on X:"OpenAI is nothing without its people."



The letter, reportedly signed by approximately 500 to 700 employees out of a total of 770, calls for the reinstatement of Altman as CEO alongside Brockman, the company's co-founder and former president.



Additionally, nearly all employees indicated the possibility of resigning and joining the duo at Microsoft.

MENAFN21112023000045015839ID1107463001