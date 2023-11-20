Etherstack Plc (ASX:ESK) Signs A$1.5M Australian Government Contract

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Etherstack Plc (ASX:ESK) advises that its subsidiary, Etherstack Pty Ltd, has received a contract award from the Commonwealth of Australia for A$1.The majority of the revenue from this activity will be recognised in the first half of the 2024 financial year with a modest contribution into the 2023 financial year (31st December year-end).Etherstack CEO, David Deacon, said "Etherstack continues to expand its Australian state and federal government customer base and pipeline. We are pleased with the recurring business within the Australian government sector".





Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is the world's leading licensor of wireless technologies for the digital LMR industry and the Company develops wireless products for the main digital radio communications standards known as APCO P25, TETRA and DMR. Over the past 25 years, over twenty wireless equipment manufacturers have licensed LMR technologies from Etherstack for use in their products.

MCPTT over LTE is an emerging cellular standard that provides public safety grade PTT (Push-To-Talk) solutions within 4G and 5G cellular networks. Demand for MCPTT services and equipment by telecommunications carriers and end user agencies has been steadily growing in the past few years and is expected to rise rapidly over the next 36-48 months.

David Carter
Chief Financial Officer
T: +61 2 8399 7500

Investor Relations
Melanie Singh
T: +61 439 748 819