UP Govt Inks Mous To Promote Research In Medicine

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Nov 20 (KNN) With the aim to connect the proposed Bulk Drugs Park in Lalitpur with technology along with research and innovation to provide high-quality and affordable medicines and medical devices, the Uttar Pradesh government has joined hands with multiple organisations.



As per reports, the chief minister Yogi Adityanath government has linked big institutions of the Government of India like the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) with the Bulk Drug Park and made them its knowledge partners.

The Bulk Drugs Park in the state is being prepared as per international standards so that not only India but 196 countries worldwide can benefit from it and have access to affordable medicines and medical devices, reported Daily Guardian.

Moreover, the Yogi government has organised an Investors Connect webinar and signed an MOU with around 1,500 stakeholders to make the state a hub for the medical sector with the latest technology.

The bulk drug park is being set up at the cost of Rs 1,000 crore. It would accommodate 60-70 production units that would work to manufacture 452 medicines and 23 starting materials.

(KNN Bureau)