Techmediabreaks - Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Announces Expanded Distribution With DIY Pest Control Partner, Exclusive Fertility Control Product

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, has renewed and expanded its distribution with DIY Pest Control. The expansion includes a stocking order for Evolve(TM) Soft Bait, the first and only soft bait product featuring breakthrough, next-generation technology that targets rodent populations by using nonlethal methods to restrict fertility. A leading online distributor of pest control, DIY Pest Control is a family-owned business that services and supplies pest-control companies and consumers. According to the announcement, SNES's Evolve targets a rat's ability to rapidly reproduce, effectively reducing fertility in rodents in numerous independent studies.“We are extremely pleased to expand our distribution relationship with DIY Pest Control to now include our breakthrough soft bait fertility control solution, Evolve,” said SenesTech president and CEO Joel Fruendt in the press release.“For the past two years, DIY has been a key distributor of our ContraPest(R)

products. This substantial stocking order for our newest product, Evolve, expands the relationship between the two companies and our joint commitment to providing customers with innovative solutions to address rodent control. As a leader in the pest-management supply business for professionals and consumers, DIY is an ideal partner for SenesTech.”

To view the full press release, visit



About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations.

SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. The company strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households by providing a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, please visit

.

