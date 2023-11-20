PROLIM Debuts The Cutting-Edge FASCIA Digital Innovation Platform

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Plano, TX, Bangalore, IN - PROLIM, a trailblazer in delivering comprehensive IT, PLM, and IoT solutions, is thrilled to unveil Fascia - the Digital Innovation Platform. This cutting-edge platform is set to revolutionize business processes, drive automation to enhance efficiency, and boost productivity.



Fascia Platform offers customers the ability to automate manual processes, connect disparate systems, create new digital experiences for both customers and users, and accelerate innovation. Based on the low code platform Mendix, it helps you design solutions efficiently to solve critical problems. The platform's agility and scalability empower manufacturers to adapt quickly to changing market conditions, fostering innovation, and ultimately leading to cost savings by reducing the need for custom development and automating manual processes.



Ashwini Patil, a digital transformation leader at PROLIM, said "In today's fast-paced business landscape, adaptation is the key to thriving, and our Fascia digital platform empowers you to not only innovate but to strategically rethink and elevate your business goals”.



Fascia Automotive is a comprehensive package of innovative solutions designed to empower automotive customers by addressing critical issues and enhancing overall efficiency. The package consists of solutions to solve different problems across the organization. Using this package customers can manage Supplier Plants and Parts; and manage the entire vehicle lifecycle from production to dealership along with quality checks along the way. Asset Management which is part of this bundle can help you manage your assets and manufacturers can track Warranty Claims using a workflow-based solution.



"As we usher in a new era of technological prowess, the debut of the FASCIA Digital Innovation Platform marks a paradigm shift in the industry. PROLIM is proud to spearhead this revolution, empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions that redefine possibilities and drive unparalleled innovation." - Srinath Koppa, Managing Director, PROLIM India



Fascia Automotive, powered by Mendix, is set to redefine automotive excellence, providing manufacturers with the tools they need to thrive in a dynamic and demanding industry.



About PROLIM



PROLIM takes the forefront as a premier provider of extensive PLM, Low-Code applications, and Cloud solutions, catering to diverse global industries. Grounded in a steadfast commitment to innovation and the relentless pursuit of excellence, PROLIM is dedicated to empowering businesses to achieve both digital transformation and operational success.



About Fascia Automotive



Fascia Automotive is at the forefront of digital innovation, offering a comprehensive Digital Innovation Platform designed to empower automotive manufacturers with cutting-edge solutions for increased efficiency and innovation.

