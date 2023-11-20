Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Issues Q3 Report Amid Rollout Of New Soft Bait Rodent Birth Control Formulation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
SenesTech Inc., a visionary leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, has developed products that show success in limiting rat populations using unique non-lethal fertility reduction products Rodents are often associated with carrying diseases that can affect humans, and SenesTech's non-lethal population-reducing technology targets this major problem in a uniquely humane, environmentally conscious, yet effective way The Arizona-based company has developed two primary products - its liquid ContraPest(R) brand, and the recently introduced Evolve(TM) Soft Bait formulation, soft bait being favored by rodent control professionals The company anticipates using their technology to develop similar pest-control products for other species in the near future
Close on the heels of introducing a new product expected to create exponential revenue growth for the company, pest animal control innovator
SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES)
reported its Q3 financial status to investors Nov. 9, highlighting the company's continued progress in a year that has seen a record sequential quarterly increase in its earnings.
An archived recording of the Q3 report can be found on SenesTech's Investor Relations page, at...
