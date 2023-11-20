Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Issues Q3 Report Amid Rollout Of New Soft Bait Rodent Birth Control Formulation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SenesTech Inc., a visionary leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, has developed products that show success in limiting rat populations using unique non-lethal fertility reduction products

Rodents are often associated with carrying diseases that can affect humans, and SenesTech's non-lethal population-reducing technology targets this major problem in a uniquely humane, environmentally conscious, yet effective way

The Arizona-based company has developed two primary products - its liquid ContraPest(R) brand, and the recently introduced Evolve(TM) Soft Bait formulation, soft bait being favored by rodent control professionals The company anticipates using their technology to develop similar pest-control products for other species in the near future

Close on the heels of introducing a new product expected to create exponential revenue growth for the company, pest animal control innovator

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES)

reported its Q3 financial status to investors Nov. 9, highlighting the company's continued progress in a year that has seen a record sequential quarterly increase in its earnings.

An archived recording of the Q3 report can be found on SenesTech's Investor Relations page

The latest news and updates relating to SNES are available in the company's newsroom



