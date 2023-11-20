Investornewsbreaks Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) Subsidiary Joins European Software République Consortium

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) , an innovator in automotive vision systems, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., has signed an agreement to join Software République, a European consortium. Eye-Net was invited to join the ecosystem of partners through Software République's incubation program. Founded by Dassault Systèmes SE, Eviden, Orange S.A., Renault Group, STMicroelectronics N.V and Thales Group, Software République is a European innovation ecosystem focused on intelligent, secure and sustainable mobility. According to the announcement, Eye-Net was selected to join the program for a project that will deliver an accessible vehicle-to-everything (“V2X”) road safety solution for all road users. Software République is working to complete the project by 2024, including a proof-of-concept in France. The company noted that, with the support of the incubation program, Eye-Net's solution has the potential for commercial deployment across multiple European cities.“Eye-Net is grateful and excited for this opportunity to collaborate with Software République, an innovative ecosystem shaping tomorrow's mobility,” said Eye-Net Mobile CEO Dror Elbaz in the press release.“This collaboration is an opportunity for us to introduce a disruptive safety approach that will benefit all road users. We believe that our V2X accident prevention solution, combined with Software République partners' user distribution, may make European roads safer than ever. Eye-Net is committed to improving road safety and making a positive contribution to saving lives.”
