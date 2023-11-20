British Minister For Europe Leo Docherty To Visit South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty will emphasize the UK's
unwavering support for the principles of sovereignty and security
during his visit to the countries of the South Caucasus, the
British Embassy in Azerbaijan said, Azernews reports.
In addition, according to the information, Leo Docherty will
emphasize the urgent need for direct peace talks between Armenia
and Azerbaijan to achieve a long-term peace settlement and
stability. Also during his third visit to the region this year, he
will discuss the democratic reform agenda of Armenia and Georgia,
and present the UK's experience in helping Azerbaijan transition to
renewable energy.
"The UK was one of the first countries to support demining in
Azerbaijan, providing advanced equipment and conducting demining
exercises for local executive bodies," the embassy notes.
Leo Docherty, on his visit to Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan
starting today, 20 November, will emphasize the UK's increased
cooperation and support for peace and stability in the South
Caucasus. Ahead of his visit to Yerevan, he noted that the South
Caucasus faces serious security challenges, both within countries
and from neighbors, which threaten the stability of the region. In
an unstable region, the UK is a reliable partner for reform, peace,
and stability, the embassy said.
