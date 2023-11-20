Stephen Withnell Joins Evercore As A Senior Advisor In The Metals, Materials & Mining EMEA Advisory Practice

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

NEW YORK–BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Stephen Withnell has joined the firm and is based in London as a senior advisor with a focus on metals, materials & mining.

Mr. Withnell will provide senior leadership for the firm's advisory business in the sector, with a focus on Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He comes to Evercore with over 20 years of advisory and investment banking experience. Until 2019, Mr. Withnell served as head of EMEA metals and mining investment banking at Goldman Sachs. Since that time, he has served as a non-executive director for a number of global companies, and as a trustee for several charitable foundations and endowments.

Mr. Withnell will work closely with John Startin, who heads the Metals, Materials & Mining Group, as well as with Evercore's senior leaders globally to help grow the firm's market-leading franchise in the sector. Mr. Startin said,“Stephen is a well-respected and trusted advisor to mining and metals processing companies, and I am excited to work with him again as we deepen and broaden our coverage of the many important companies in our sector in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

Matthew Lindsey-Clark, Chief Executive Officer of European Advisory, said,“I am delighted to be adding an individual of Stephen's calibre to the Evercore advisory business here in London. Stephen has strong, well-established relationships throughout the metals, materials and mining industries globally and brings invaluable experience and perspectives to our team.”

Mr. Withnell said,“I am honored to join Evercore and to contribute to the continued growth of the firm's advisory franchise. The firm's approach to providing advice, and its broad and deep capabilities, are an excellent fit with the needs of commodity-cyclical and related industrial companies. I look forward to helping to bring Evercore's differentiated approach to clients.”

Mr. Withnell is a Professor in Practice in Finance at Durham University Business School. He is a graduate of the INSEAD Directors Programme, and he serves on the Board of Trustees of the London Library.

About Evercore:

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.