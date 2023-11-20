Russia plans to give scholarships to students in Libya

(MENAFN) On Friday, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova convened with her Libyan counterpart, Mabruka Togi Osman, during the United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, to explore avenues for enhanced collaboration.



Lyubimova expressed optimism about the substantial potential for cultural cooperation between Russia and Libya.



“We will always be glad to see the participation of creative teams from Libya in major projects, competitions and festivals supported by the Ministry of Culture of Russia. In turn, we would be happy to send Russian collectives, cultural figures, and craftsmen to Libya to demonstrate all the richness and diversity of Russian culture,” she stated.



Lyubimova proposed “intensifying student exchange,” specifically in creative aspects among the nations. She suggested to establish expert groups “to exchange experience in the development of institutions… [for example] specialists in museum and library studies.”



Both Russia and Libya have mutually agreed to initiate concerted efforts in this direction starting in 2024. The objective is for the two nations to collaboratively devise cultural initiatives commemorating the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025.



Simultaneously, agreements for cooperation within the forum framework were also signed with Guinea, Djibouti, and Eritrea.



“We will have more tours, exhibitions, participation in film festivals, guests from different countries at international festivals in Russia,” the Russian minister said.

