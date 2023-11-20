Currently, We Are Working On Checkpoints In The Zangezur Corridor - Shahin Bagirov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is doing serious work to put the Zangezur corridor
into use, Azernews reports.
Shahin Bagirov, the Chairman of the State Customs Committee said
that the Committee is also involved in these processes.
Shahin Bagirov said in the Custom-Business Forum 2023 that work
is currently underway on the checkpoints in the Zangezur
corridor.
"At the same time, we are working on new projects and the
construction works will start in the next stages," the Chairman
added
It should be noted that "Customs-Business Forum 2023" has
started in Baku as part of a series of events dedicated to the
100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
The main purpose of the forum, which was organized to deliver
the projects implemented by the customs service to citizens and
business entities within the framework of the large-scale economic
reforms implemented by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in the
direction of sustainable development of Azerbaijan, was the
corporate report of the Committee for Customs and Business
Cooperation, the announcement of the work to be done, and a call to
business entities to actively participate in the implemented
projects, as well as creating a business environment where the
benefits of new services and products will be discussed.
At the forum, the "Customs Development Model", "Trans-Caspian
customs transit portal", "Automated risk analysis system based on
artificial intelligence", "Authorized economic operator program"
and "Smart-Bot" mobile application projects implemented by the
State Customs Committee will be presented.
MENAFN20112023000195011045ID1107456646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.