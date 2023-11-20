Currently, We Are Working On Checkpoints In The Zangezur Corridor - Shahin Bagirov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is doing serious work to put the Zangezur corridor into use, Azernews reports.

Shahin Bagirov, the Chairman of the State Customs Committee said that the Committee is also involved in these processes.

Shahin Bagirov said in the Custom-Business Forum 2023 that work is currently underway on the checkpoints in the Zangezur corridor.

"At the same time, we are working on new projects and the construction works will start in the next stages," the Chairman added

It should be noted that "Customs-Business Forum 2023" has started in Baku as part of a series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The main purpose of the forum, which was organized to deliver the projects implemented by the customs service to citizens and business entities within the framework of the large-scale economic reforms implemented by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in the direction of sustainable development of Azerbaijan, was the corporate report of the Committee for Customs and Business Cooperation, the announcement of the work to be done, and a call to business entities to actively participate in the implemented projects, as well as creating a business environment where the benefits of new services and products will be discussed.

At the forum, the "Customs Development Model", "Trans-Caspian customs transit portal", "Automated risk analysis system based on artificial intelligence", "Authorized economic operator program" and "Smart-Bot" mobile application projects implemented by the State Customs Committee will be presented.