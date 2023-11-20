Iran's Foreign Minister: Palestinian groups strategically applying pressure on Israel

(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Minister, in a briefing to lawmakers on Sunday, asserted that Palestinian groups are strategically applying pressure on Israel and its supporters.



He emphasized that many of their capabilities are yet to be fully utilized. This statement suggests that, according to Iran, Palestinian factions are employing thoughtful and calculated measures in their actions against Israel and those supporting its policies.



While Tel Aviv "lacks the strategy," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated in a meeting with the national security and foreign policy commission of the parliament that the resistance organizations based in Gaza are "intelligently mounting pressure" on Israel and its allies. Commission spokesman Abolfazl Amoee was cited by state media as making these remarks.



Iran's Foreign Minister was invited by the parliamentary commission to provide lawmakers with a briefing on Israel's conflict with the Gaza Strip, which escalated following the October 7 offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas.



Reiterating statements made by him and other Iranian officials in recent weeks, Amir-Abdollahian informed the parliamentarians that the United States is "the most important supporter and partner" of Israel in its war chambers and in international fora, where it kills Gazans.



He emphasized the necessity for a rapid cease-fire in the besieged territory and stated that the people of Palestine "can no longer tolerate the crimes of Zionists" and that this sentiment is shared by the masses throughout the world.



The commission spokesman stated that Amir-Abdollahian sees potential for the conflict's scope to expand given Israel's "continuation of the crimes" in Gaza.



"While the resistance groups are cleverly mounting the pressure on Zionists and their supporters, there is a lot of unactivated capacity," he quoted the high-ranking envoy as declaring, alluding to the high spirits of Islamic Jihad and Hamas, two organizations based in Gaza.

