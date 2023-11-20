Diversifying Economy By Reviving Agriculture: Challenges And Benefits

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At a time when the world economy is diversifying, the gradual
decline in oil demand is a natural process. It is the financial and
moral duty of every country to unite efforts for Mother Earth
amidst global warming. Many countries have begun to pay special
attention to the development of the non-oil sector, especially to
the revival of agriculture.
Agriculture is a traditional, and equally, promising sector for
Azerbaijan as well. The Azerbaijani government has indeed done many
things in this direction and achieved many good results, despite
the country previously suffering from the Dutch disease like other
fossil-fuel producers. At a time when almost 80% of the world is
dependent on oil, it is natural that Azerbaijan faces some
challenges in diversifying its economy. However, Azerbaijan is
already achieving this thanks to a number of important steps. Of
course, oil dependency is too much and obviously, it will take time
to get a desirable result.
For example, until ten years ago, 90 percent of Azerbaijan's
exports were made up of oil and oil products. Azerbaijani
government directed the revenues gotten by oil export to other
sectors, especially the gas sector and infrastructure construction.
Soon Azerbaijan started to reap the fruits of its investment. Today
crude oil export comprises 46 percent of total export, and gas is
made up of 41 percent. On one hand, it could be considered a
diversification, but on the other hand, it is not desirable and
healthy one. Many believe that the oil percentage in export should
be less than 5 percent to be considered healthy diversification.
Besides, it is crystal clear that oil and gas are related to each
other to such an extent that any fluctuation in one sector
immediately impacts the other.
Integrating into the Green World
So Azerbaijan is well aware that it has to find new items and
right after the completion of projects, the government announced a
new concept - green energy. The country will reap the yields of
this project after 2030 when will export 4 GW of electricity
generated from renewable sources to Europe under the Black Sea. Of
course, it will help to reduce the weight of oil in total exports,
but it will not reduce it to the desirable percentage.
Boosting agriculture for food security
Thus, there are other sectors that the government works on, of
which agriculture steps forward. As it was mentioned earlier,
agriculture is a traditional sector in Azerbaijan, through which
the country's agricultural products have been best-sellers and most
desirable in CIS countries. The country was dubbed an orchard of
the USSR during the Soviet period. It is a huge sector in
Azerbaijan and over 40 percent of the population lives in a rural
area in the country. It is worth noting that Azerbaijan has
endorsed many achievements in this sector. For example, the fruit
and vegetable export has increased by 49 times for 30 years. In
terms of percentage ratio, Azerbaijan's export of fresh fruits and
vegetables is twice as much as that of Turkiye, which is one of the
world's largest exporters. Let us not forget that the fraternal
country Turkiye is 10 times bigger than Azerbaijan, however, we
compete with it in CIS countries.
In the export of several fruits and vegetables, Azerbaijan ranks
in noticeable places. Take up persimmon, for example. In 2022,
worldwide exports of fresh persimmons totaled $525 in sales. Of
which 21.5 percent were Azerbaijani products. Azerbaijan ranks
second place with $113m.
Besides, Azerbaijan ranks in the top five in the export of
hazelnuts. Generally, the South Caucasus hazelnuts are of higher
quality and more expensive than Italian and Turkish. In addition,
Azerbaijan ranks 11th place in cherry exports, 12th in
tomato exports, 15th place in peach exports, 25th in watermelon
exports, top 30 countries in grape and apple exports.
Considering that there is a harsh climate in some parts of
Azerbaijan, water resources are scarce, and most importantly, many
areas in Garabagh have not yet been cleared of mines, the overall
results for agriculture are encouraging. Many experts believe that
Azerbaijan can double or triple its fruits and vegetable products
and the government works on it. Besides, the country allocated much
investment in building agro parks which will enable to process of
these products and in return, it will create value added.
Although the country has achieved worldwide success in fruit and
vegetable export, unfortunately, it cannot repeat these successes
in the field of animal husbandry. It has several technical reasons
but the most important of these is that Azerbaijan's 20 percent
territories, which had been specialized in husbandry, were invaded.
In 2020 the territories were liberated and poses hopes that the
country will be able to export animal products, especially milk and
milk products.
In a nutshell, agriculture is a promising sector, and developing
agro parks and processing centers will enhance the revenues in this
sector as well. However, it is not a secret that the oil sector is
too big and as a matter of course agriculture cannot compete with
it alone. But it is one of the sectors, like green energy, that can
reduce the weight of oil in the country's exports.
