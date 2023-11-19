ICT Misr, Iot Misr Showcase New Solutions At Cairo ICT'23

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

ICT Misr, a leading company in information and communication technology, is proud to sponsor the infrastructure of the 27th Cairo ICT'23 exhibition and conference, where it will also participate for the second time. The company will introduce new solutions in the fields of financial technology and banking, aiming to achieve a qualitative leap in the financial sector. The company will also display its international partnerships and digital banking solutions, which support the rapid development of the sector.

Moreover, the company will highlight the services of its sister company, IoT Misr, which specializes in smart city solutions that optimize resource utilization and reduce energy consumption. The company will provide a practical model of its smart city solutions at its pavilion. Additionally, the company will emphasize its role in the digital transformation of the industrial sector and the provision of Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Mohamed El-Mofty, the Chairperson of ICT Misr, stated that the company is keen to present its new solutions in data analysis, data recovery, and banking solutions, which are its core areas of expertise. He also said that IoT Misr will offer solutions for factories through IoT services, which can increase efficiency and lower costs.