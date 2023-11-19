Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Surpasses 13,000

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 20 (NNN-XINHUA) – Gaza's government media office announced yesterday that, the Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 13,000, since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on Oct 7.

Ismail al-Thawabta, the director general of the media office, said at a press conference that, among the dead were 5,500 children and 3,500 women, while more than 30,000 others were variously injured.

Al-Thawabta said, the number of missing persons has surpassed 6,000, including 4,000 children and women, still under the rubble of buildings destroyed by the regime's attacks.

The Zionist regime has been carrying out attacks after attacks on the Gaza Strip, over the past several weeks, to retaliate against the Hamas surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct 7.– NNN-XINHUA

