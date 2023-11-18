PM Shmyhal Announces 186 New Recovery Projects In Cooperation With EIB

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) With funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB), Ukraine will be able to complete 28 projects and launch 186 new projects to improve the quality of life across Ukrainian communities as soon as this year.

The relevant statement was made by the Government portal , referring to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

At a meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine endorsed a decision that will allow attracting additional funds from international partners.

In particular, Ukraine will receive USD 190 million from Norway and USD 70 million from Switzerland. According to Shmyhal, this is a grant that will be disbursed through the funds administered by the World Bank Group.

“In addition, we have a decision that will allow us to receive a loan from the World Bank in the amount of almost USD 1.1 billion. The support that the Government will direct to social payments, education, healthcare and other priority needs is very important now,” Shmyhal noted.

Additionally, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine endorsed two decisions that will allow the country to receive about EUR 162 million from the EIB. These funds are part of the existing programs related to Ukraine's reconstruction.

“We are talking about the reconstruction and construction of schools, hospitals, kindergartens, administrative buildings, CASPs, sewage treatment plants and other facilities. In total, with these funds from the EIB, this year we will manage to complete 28 projects and start implementing 186 new projects to improve the quality of life of Ukrainian communities,” Shmyhal explained.

The Prime Minister thanked international partners and emphasized that this assistance allowed Ukraine to withstand and direct all its internal resources to the country's defense and security.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine