WAM Appointed UAE's Official Media Partner In Hosting WTO's 13Th Ministerial Conference In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Economy, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and WAM.

HE Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi:“With its steadfast commitment to accurate and comprehensive reporting, Emirates News Agency will play a pivotal role in broadcasting the critical discussions, developments and outcomes of MC13 at both national and international level.”

HE Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi:“The UAE's media will play a crucial role in the success of this meeting, keeping stakeholders informed of all the latest developments, helping to drive productive discussions...” HE Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi:“In line with the wise leadership of the UAE, WAM will work with its local, regional and international media partners to ensure the important developments at MC13 are accurately shared with audiences throughout the world.”

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) have announced Emirates News Agency (WAM) as their official Media Partner in hosting the World Trade Organisation's 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13), the principle decision-making body overseeing global trade, when it convenes in Abu Dhabi in February 2024.

The cooperation agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and MC13 Chair-designate, and His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. It was signed by His Excellency Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, and His Excellency Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Under the agreement, WAM will promote the conference across its various media platforms. To ensure maximum international reach, WAM will also provide comprehensive coverage in 19 languages and invite international news agency partners to disseminate the event's goals and outcomes through written, photographic and audio reports both ahead of and during the event.

Commenting on the agreement, HE Al Zeyoudi emphasized the crucial role of the media in raising global public awareness about the significance of MC13 and its agenda, which includes key reforms to the global trading system, expanding WTO membership, devising stronger dispute resolution mechanisms and adopting digital trade frameworks.

HE Al Zeyoudi said:“With its steadfast commitment to accurate and comprehensive reporting, Emirates News Agency will play a pivotal role in broadcasting the critical discussions, developments and outcomes of MC13 at a = national and international level. Their coverage not only enhances the reputation of the UAE's media industry but also showcases the UAE as a key hub for critical global forums such as MC13. We value their commitment to raising global public awareness on progress made throughout the UAE's hosting of the event and look forward to their ongoing support.”

HE Al Zeyoudi emphasized the urgent need to modernise international trade, secure supply chains, reduce barriers to trade and utilize trade tech to facilitate greater efficiency in the global trading system. In his capacity as MC13 Chair-designate, Dr Thani welcomed the opportunity to work closely with all members of the WTO to foster a modern global trading system fit for the 21st century.

Speaking on behalf of ADDED, HE Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi stated“With many challenges facing global trade currently, it is both an honour and a demonstration of the UAE's unique ability to play a positive and constructive role in bringing nations together to discuss important issues that it was chosen to host this all-important meeting of the World Trade Organisation's 13th ministerial conference. The UAE's media will play a crucial role in the success of this meeting, keeping stakeholders informed of all the latest developments, helping to drive productive discussions while also further enhancing the UAE's reputation as an important and influential meeting place for discussions on global affairs.”

On behalf of WAM, Director-General His Excellency Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, said:“In line with the wise leadership of the UAE, WAM will work with its local, regional and international media partners to ensure the important developments at MC13 are accurately shared with audiences throughout the world, while also further promoting the UAE's pivotal role in these discussions, its significant achievements in expanding trading relations over recent years and its growing reputation as an important player in global affairs.”

The WTO's 13th Ministerial Conference is set to gather representatives of 164 nations and trading blocs in Abu Dhabi next February in what is regarded as one of the most pivotal meetings of the WTO as it seeks to overcome the growing challenges of supply-chain disruption, inflation, protectionism and climate change. The event also be key in steering the direction for the WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference in 2026.