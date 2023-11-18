Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Renewed Bombing Of Al Fakhoora School In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation's renewed bombing of Al Fakhoora School in Jabalia Camp, north of Gaza, which led to the martyrdom of dozens, majority of them are children and women, and considered it a horrific massacre, a brutal crime against defenseless civilians, and a blatant violation of the principles of international law and international humanitarian law.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed the State of Qatar's demand for an urgent international investigation, which includes sending independent UN investigators to investigate the facts regarding the Israeli occupation forces' continued targeting of schools and hospitals.

It also called on the international community to take urgent action to hold Israel accountable, deter it from committing more crimes against civilians, and provide necessary protection for the displaced people who are taking shelter in the school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA).

The Ministry warned that the silence of the international community regarding war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people will increase the state of tension, expand the cycle of violence, and lead to further escalation and instability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.