EU Delegation In Azerbaijan Organised An Exhibition Education In Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representation of the European Union (EU) in Azerbaijan has
organised an exhibition "Education in Europe". Head of the EU
Delegation in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mihalko, spoke at the
opening ceremony of the exhibition, Azernews reports.
"We wish you to get acquainted with the higher education sector
of the European Union, where there are many educational
institutions and world-class research programmes," Ambassador Peter
Mihalko said. He noted that the European Union pays special
attention to the application of highly competitive technologies in
the fields of engineering, science, construction and information
technology: "We invite students from Azerbaijan to master these
opportunities."
The Education in Europe exhibition is one of a series of events
organised as part of the European Year of Skills. The European
Union has declared 2023 as the 'European Year of Skills' to help
people acquire the skills they need for high-paid, high-skilled
jobs and to support companies in overcoming skills shortages. It is
essential to have a workforce that is environmentally balanced,
contributes to sustainable development in an era of innovative
technologies and meets skills needs.
Presentations of educational programmes were made at the event.
At the same time, there was an information session on Erasmus
student scholarships and a student counselling corner. Countries
represented here include Germany, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic,
Estonia, Finland, France, Sweden, Hungary and Poland.
The educational exhibition will be open today and tomorrow
(11:00-17:00).
