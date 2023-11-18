Buildings Adjacent To Infrastructure Object On Fire In Zaporizhzhia Region Following Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two buildings, including that situated within the area of an infrastructure object, caught fire in the Zaporizhzhia region following Russia's overnight drone attack.

The relevant statement was made by the Main Department of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the attack launched by the Russian army on the Zaporizhzhia region on November 17, using the Shahed-type combat drones, two buildings caught fire. One of them is situated within the area of an infrastructure facility,” the report states.

Rescuers extinguished a fire within a total area of 250 square meters.

In addition, over the past day, Russian shelling has caused a fire in a detached house in the Polohy district's village of Novodanylivka.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

A reminder that Russia targeted the Zaporizhzhia region with eight combat drones. Ukrainian forces managed to intercept four of them.