-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Sent Congratulatory Letter To Sultan Of Oman


11/18/2023 5:17:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Sultan of Oman, His Highness Haitham bin Tariq Al Said , Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Sultanate of Oman.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Oman everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 November 2023

MENAFN18112023000195011045ID1107449794

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search