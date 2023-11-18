President Ilham Aliyev Sent Congratulatory Letter To Sultan Of Oman

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Sultan of Oman, His Highness Haitham bin Tariq Al Said , Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Sultanate of Oman.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Oman everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 November 2023