Azerbaijan Defense Minister Expressed Condolences To The Uzbek Side

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov has sent letter of condolences to the
Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Bakhodir
Kurbanov, Azernews reports.
The letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news about death
of the crew members as a result of the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter
of the Air Defense and Air Force Troops' Command of Uzbekistan
during training flight at the Kattakurgan training range in
Samarkand region.
"I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the
deceased, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and
express my deep condolences to their families.
May Allah rest the souls of the deceased in peace!"
