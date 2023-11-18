Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 101 Times, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 17, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 101 times, having fired 577 projectiles.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, recoilless guns, automatic grenade launchers, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Twenty-six Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.
Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. A cultural hall was hit in the Beryslav district.
Following Russian attacks, one person was reported killed and three injured.
