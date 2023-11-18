Fernandez Tops Action-Packed Qatar GP Practice

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: It's not new for the iconic Lusail International Circuit to spring a surprise, and it happened again yesterday.

With all eyes on title contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, RNF Aprilia's Raul Fernandez displayed a stunning performance to top second free practice for the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 with an impressive 1:52. 843.



Ahead of the weekend, Fernandez said:“I've learnt that when I arrive at a track and don't expect anything special, it usually works out better” and the 23-year-old was spot on as he emerged as the fastest rider, edging Gresini Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio by 0.049 seconds after an hour of running.

Spanish rider Jorge Martin competes during the second Free Practice, yesterday. PIC: Rajan Vadakkemuryil

The only practice session under lights in Lusail was an action-packed affair as riders set the pace for today's qualifying stages and the sprint race taking place for the first time in Qatar, with free practice session up first.

Yesterday, Aprilia Racing's Maverick Vinales had set the fastest time breaking Bagnaia's lap record the Italian set two years ago, but he saw 1m52 deleted from his time following a yellow flag to settle for third place in the second free practice.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Brad Binder was the fourth fastest while Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro completed the top five after outpacing Luca Marini.

Pramac Racing's Martin, who topped the first free practice in the day, was seventh quickest under lights after struggling for an hour due to handling issues.

With the pair locked in a duel, Championship leader Bagnaia, who leads the Spaniard by 14 points, finished eighth behind his title rival by 0.007 seconds after setting the third fastest time in the first free practice.

GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Augusto Fernandez was ninth with Respol Honda Team star Marc Marquez rounding up the top 10.

Earlier in Moto2, Beta Tools SpeedUp's Fermin Aldeguer clocked a fastest time of 1:58.059 to wrap up a successful opening day of the weekend. Pons Wegow Los40 rider Aron Canet was second while Sam Lowes of Elf Marc VDS Racing also enjoyed a fine day after registering the third best time.

All-out war in Q1

There are some heavy hitters set for battle in Q1 today. Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was the first to miss out on a Q2 spot as the Aussie fell just 0.014s short of the top 10 in P11.

Miller will be joined by the Sprint victor and podium finisher from last weekend Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) as well as Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3), Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), and Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing).

The action has only just started at the Lusail International Circuit. The title fight is on with MotoGP enjoying some of the closest racing in its history. The action unfolds in Qatar with Qualifying and Tissot Sprint coming up today as well as free practice at 15:00 local time. MotoGP