Bahraini Prime Minister And Crown Prince Meets The Prime Minister

Manama: HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa received today at Al-Qudaibiya Palace his brother, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

They discussed the level of joint cooperation that was reached between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as ways to strengthen and develop it at all levels.



HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain expressed, during the meeting, his wishes for the State of Qatar for continued progress and development, noting the fraternal relations that unite the two countries and peoples.

His Highness pointed out the importance of continuing to strengthen these relations towards greater levels that contribute to achieving shared aspirations and reflects the growth and prosperity of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The meeting dealt with discussing the Qatar-Bahrain Bridge project, and the concerned authorities in both countries were directed to complete the plans and begin implementing the project.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues of joint interest, and the latest regional and international developments, including developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, where the two sides stressed the need to immediately stop the war in Gaza and protect civilians, and that the only way to stability in the region is to implement the decisions of international legitimacy to establish an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

For his part, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his thanks and appreciation to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the interest His Highness attaches to developing the relations that bring together the two brotherly countries and peoples.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain held a luncheon banquet in honor of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.