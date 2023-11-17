Winter Care: 7 Effective Ways To Prevent Peeling Skin On Your Fingers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Peeling skin on fingers during winter is a common issue due to the cold and dry weather. Here are seven ways to help alleviate and prevent peeling skin.

Peeling skin on fingers during winter is a common issue due to the cold and dry weather. Here are seven ways to help alleviate and prevent peeling skin.

Protect your hands from cold weather and wind by wearing gloves. Choose gloves made of materials like cotton or leather, and avoid wet gloves, as moisture can cause peeling.

Indoor heating systems can dry out the air, contributing to skin dryness. Use a humidifier in your home to add moisture to the air and prevent your skin from becoming too dry.

Exfoliate your hands occasionally to remove dead skin cells. Use a mild exfoliating scrub or make a DIY scrub with sugar and olive oil.

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. Hydration is essential for maintaining skin health.

Choose mild, fragrance-free soaps that are gentle on the skin. Harsh soaps can increase dryness and contribute to peeling.

Hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils, contributing to dryness and peeling. Use lukewarm water instead of hot water when washing your hands or taking showers.

Use a thick, hydrating moisturizer or hand cream.

Apply moisturizer immediately after washing your hands to lock in moisture.