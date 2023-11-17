Iran-Azerbaijan Relations Cannot Be Influenced By Foreign Forces - Chairman

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The US will not be able to exert any influence on the opening
of the transport route through Iran."
According to Azernews, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of
the Centre for Analysis of International Relations, said this. The
chairman also spoke about the normalisation of Iran-Azerbaijan
relations.
"Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are moving towards
normalisation, and the project is expected to be completed against
this background."
It should be noted that US Assistant Secretary of State for
European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said on November 15 at
a hearing of the European subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs
Committee that Azerbaijan's plan to create a transport link through
Iran would meet with a sharp reaction and fail.
On November 16, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reacted to his
statements and stated that the U.S. is attacking the transport
security efforts of the countries in the region with its actions
and statements:
"The U.S. side is well aware that, starting with Armenia's 2020
Tripartite Statement, the failure to fulfil its obligations has
prompted Azerbaijan to decide to build alternative roads. It is
Azerbaijan's sovereign right to agree on the procedure for laying
lines of communication with neighbouring states, including the
agreement with Iran on the route to the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic".
