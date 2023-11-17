Call For Closer Monitoring: Swiss Government Urged To Oversee Sanctions

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Швейцария должна эффективнее контролировать санкции



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

In its report published on Thursday, the parliamentary supervisory commission states that the Federal Council has appropriately adopted the EU's economic sanctions in connection with the war in Ukraine. However, it is more critical of how the implementation of the sanctions was accompanied and monitored in the specific case.

+Frozen Russian assets are not very profitable, say Swiss authorities

In the opinion of the Senate Audit Commission, the federal authorities clarified the cantons' ambiguities regarding the implementation of the Russia sanctions too late. The Commission also regrets that the assets of the natural and legal persons affected by the sanctions could not be more closely monitored in the first months after the sanctions were imposed due to insufficient resources of State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco).

The Federal Council must take a position by mid-February.

+Afghanistan: the battle to save the sick from sanctions

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .