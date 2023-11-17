Leawo Black Friday & Thanksgiving Deals 2023: Up To 93% OFF Multimedia Solutions & DVD Copy Freebie

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Every year, Black Friday deals start earlier and last longer - there's still about a week until the big day, but the online deal bonanza is already well underway. Leawo Software, a company specializing in multimedia solutions and data management software, has launched their 2023 Thanksgiving Promo Free Giveaway & 93% OFF online sale. The promotion is set to run until December 15, 2023, and features a range of discounts, including 93% off CleverGet All-in-One 15, 70% off Leawo All-in-One Bundle, 60% off Ultimate DVD Toolkit, and more. Additionally, all participants can win a DVD Copy for free to decrypt, copy, and back up their DVDs.

Up to 93% OFF Comprehensive Online Video Solutions

CleverGet All-in-One 15 , featuring modules like Video Downloader, Netflix Downloader , Amazon Downloader , Max Downloader, Apple TV Plus Downloader, Hulu Downloader, etc., provides users with the most comprehensive online video solutions. Users can easily download online videos, live streams, and even paid content from over 1000 websites, such as YouTube, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, and more. With advanced video parsing technology, it downloads up to 8K videos and detects multilingual audio tracks and subtitles. Originally priced at $3498.00, CleverGet All-in-One 15 is now available for just $229.95 with a huge 93% discount.

Furthermore, Leawo Software is offering a 50% discount on multiple individual modules – Video Downloader, Amazon Downloader, Netflix Downloader, Apple TV Plus Downloader, Max Downloader, Hulu Downloader, Disney+ Downloader, Discovery+ Downloader, and Paramount+ Downloader.

70% OFF Leawo All-in-One Bundle

In addition to online video solutions, Leawo Software is also committed to Blu-ray, DVD, and other multimedia solutions. Leawo All-in-One Bundle includes Prof. Media 13, Prof. DRM, PhotoIns , UHD Drive Tool, iTransfer, Music Recorder, Tunes Cleaner, and Video Downloader, covering all 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, video, audio, and photo solutions. With a 70% discount, Leawo All-in-One Bundle is now $173.89, a saving of $405.79.

Up to 60% OFF 4K Blu-ray/Blu-ray/DVD Solutions

The savings don't stop. Leawo Software is offering a 60% discount on their 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD packages, with additional discounts of up to 40% on individual items.



Ultimate 4K/UHD Blu-ray Toolkit – The most comprehensive UHD Blu-ray toolkit to rip 4K Blu-ray to digital videos, copy 4K Blu-ray movies, downgrade 4K Blu-ray drive firmware, and more.

Ultimate Blu-ray Toolkit – A 4-in-1 Blu-ray solution package to rip Blu-ray/DVD movies to video/audio files in various formats, back up Blu-ray/DVD content, burn video/photo files to Blu-ray/DVD, remove Cinavia protection, and more. Ultimate DVD Toolkit – Consisting of DVD Ripper, DVD Copy, and DVD Creator, this can basically be regarded as the counterpart of Ultimate Blu-ray Toolkit without Blu-ray Cinavia Removal.

Apart from the discounts mentioned above, Leawo Software also provides dozens of discount packages like 50% off PhotoIns and a sea of 30% sitewide coupons. For more details, visit their promo page.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include PhotoIns, Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, Tunes Cleaner, Video Converter, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery, etc. for both Win and Mac platforms.