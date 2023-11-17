Oman Marks Nat'l Day, Limiting Celebration In Solidarity With Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The Sultanate of Oman will be marking on November 18, Saturday, its 53rd national day with celebrations limited due to the current bleak situation in Palestine.

Celebrations will include a military parade held under the auspices of Sultan Haitham bin Tareq and will include a show of solidarity with Palestinians who have been heavily assaulted by the Israeli occupation regime for over a month.

Oman would also be focusing on its 2040 development vision, launched in 2021, to achieve growth for the Sultanate.

The development vision is implemented by government entities supervising 34 initiatives to boost the economy, business, progression, and governance.

As part of the development vision, last May the Sultan Haitham city project in Seeb province was inaugurated. The city is a model of sustainability and meets the aspirations of the Omani youth.

On the political level, the election for the 2023-27 Shura council held on October 29th, saw the inclusion of 90 members with an event using the AI-based Al-Enthakhb application for voting and vote count.

In regards to Kuwait-Omani relations, the two fellow GCC nations had made it a point to pursue more cooperation under the guidance of both countries' leaderships.

The Omani-Kuwait committee met last March in Muscat, focusing their gathering on pursuing all venues of cooperation.

The joint Omani-Kuwaiti project is exemplified in the Duqm Refinery at a cost of USD eight billion.

The project is situated in the heart of the Duqm town in Oman, a strategic economic region for land and maritime transport on the Arab sea.

The refinery has a production capacity of 230,000 barrels per day and it is working on producing fuel for aircrafts in addition to liquefied gas petroleum, a main product. (end) nfa