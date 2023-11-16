France's Macron Pleads For European Unity During Swiss Visit

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Эммануэль Макрон призвал в Швейцарии к европейскому единству



Accompanied by his Swiss counterpart Alain Berset, Macron presented his vision of Europe to students at the University of Lausanne on Thursday. This was followed by a debate.

Outside the campus, around 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators denounced the position of France and Macron on the Middle East. After a tense moment with the police, relative calm returned.

Inside, a packed amphitheatre of students, who had had to pass draconian checks to gain access, listened to Macron's speech. There were no flags or banners, and the debate was polite. The only question on the subject was put in writing.“We find it very difficult to understand your positions", said the moderator, eliciting applause.

Despite the "position of unity" displayed by the European Union, "there are many differences on this issue between the countries" that make up the EU, said Macron.

As he had done the day before in front of the press, the French president said he "fully assumes" his position, which has drawn criticism, sometimes for opposing reasons, in France and in the region.

“Israel's right to defend itself does not justify bombing civilians and having children and families killed in these bombardments,” he said.“It cannot be total war, with no rules,” insisted the French president.

He called for an“immediate truce leading to a humanitarian ceasefire”, but agreed that“there is no united position, to be honest, at European level”.

On the question of Europe, Swiss President Alain Berset reminded that Switzerland is“already closely linked” to the continent. Without being politically integrated into Europe, Switzerland shares its values, he declared.