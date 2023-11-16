Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show Kicks Off Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show will kick off today under the patronage of HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of Al Shaqab.

The two-day event will unfold at Al Shaqab indoor and outdoor arena, marking a significant milestone for Arabian horse enthusiasts. This equestrian spectacle is poised to be an unforgettable experience, uniting a total of 272 horses, including 70 from outside Qatar. The inaugural edition of the show boasts a panel of judges who will bring their expertise to evaluate and appreciate the prowess of these equestrian teams, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition: Renata Schibler (Switzerland), Josy Everars (Belgium), Helen Hennekens-van Nes (Belgium), Marek Trela (Poland), Robbie Den Hartog (Netherlands), Terry Holms (USA), Christine Valette (France), Soheil Sanati (Iran), Bassem Badr (KSA), Mohamed Mohsen (Egypt), Barbara Pfisner (Switzerland), Mohamed Hammad (Egypt).

Breeding & Show Manager, Al Shaqab, and Event Director Khalid al-Jehani said that Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show is classified as a B show by the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO), allowing winning horses to qualify for international shows of higher classification. This show not only showcases the beauty and grace of purebred Arabian horses but also celebrates the traditional and cultural significance of owning these magnificent creatures, reflecting the deep-seated love for Arabian horses in the community.

This show promises not only a world-class competition but also a celebration of the timeless bond between humans and these majestic Arabian horses. The two days of this event will be filled with thrilling competitions, breed presentations, and an opportunity for attendees to witness the grace and beauty of the Arabian horse.

Since its establishment in 1992, Al Shaqab's vision has been to build on Qatar's Arabian horse heritage and be a leading global centre for equine professionals. Al Shaqab's facilities, which are distinctively designed in the shape of a horseshoe, cover 980,000 square meters, with a state-of-the-art Main Arena comprising both an indoor and outdoor venue capable of holding over 5,000 spectators.

MENAFN16112023000067011011ID1107443454