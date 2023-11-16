Accountability To Be Included In The Renowned United States Library Of Congress Web Archive

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK and LONDON, November 16, 2023 /3BL/ - AccountAbility, a trusted global ESG Consulting and Standards firm with a three-decade history in guiding leaders to build better companies, is glad to announce that its website and thought leadership have been selected for inclusion in the prestigious United States Library of Congress Climate Change Web Archive . This recognition is a testament to AccountAbility's sustainability leadership, and commitment to advancing the ESG agenda by improving the practices, performance, and impact of organizations.

The U.S. Library of Congress Climate Change Web Archive , an initiative of the world - renowned U.S. Library of Congress , is a curated collection of websites that are dedicated to climate change and sustainability issues. The archive aims to preserve content and resources of historical and cultural significance that document the ongoing discourse surrounding climate change and sustainability, ensuring that these critical materials remain accessible for future generations.

AccountAbility's website was chosen for inclusion in the Climate Change Web Archive with its research, standards, and rich content that address ESG and Sustainability matters. Through its global Advisory services, widely used Standards, and Sustainability Thought Leadership, the organization has played a pivotal role in promoting better transparency, accountability, and governance in business operations worldwide. AccountAbility's commitment to advancing the understanding of ESG practices and their impact on sustainability matters has made it a valuable resource for practitioners, researchers, policymakers, and business leaders alike.

"Being included in the U.S. Library of Congress Climate Change Web Archive is a very significant honor for AccountAbility. It reflects our unwavering focus and dedication over three decades towards making a meaningful contribution to advancing sustainable business practices and to the global dialog on ESG," said Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, Chief Executive Officer of AccountAbility . "Our research, thinking and content reflects the firm's global Advisory and Standards practices, and includes useful resources for those looking to understand and implement ESG principles and practices in their organization. We are most grateful that our work will be preserved for posterity in this reputable archive."

The U.S. Library of Congress Climate Change Web Archive ensures that critical climate-related information remains accessible for research and education, even as websites may evolve over time. AccountAbility's website joins a select group of sites that have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to the global interchange about climate change and sustainability.

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is a global Consulting and Standards firm that works with businesses, investors, governments, and multi-lateral organizations to innovate and advance the global Sustainability / ESG agenda by improving the practices, performance, and impact of organizations. The firm focuses on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients to succeed. AccountAbility is a Public Benefit Corporation, operating globally through a highly qualified team from offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai. The firm is the recipient of multiple business awards from the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International, and its website is archived with the United States Library of Congress. Learn more at .

