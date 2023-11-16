Skysthelimit Empowers International Entrepreneurs Through 'Sky's The Limit Marketplace' During Global Entrepreneurship Week

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 16, 2023 /3BL/ - SkysTheLimit , a nonprofit organization committed to nurturing emerging entrepreneurs, is empowering international entrepreneurs this Global Entrepreneurship Week through Sky's the Limit Marketplace. The marketplace showcases over 100 creator-led brands, emphasizing founders from diverse backgrounds, including women, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, disabled people, and those with low-income backgrounds.

Bo Ghirardelli, Co-founder, President & CEO of SkysTheLimit, expresses enthusiasm about the Marketplace, stating, "Sky's the Limit's Marketplace is a testament to the incredible talent and innovation emerging from entrepreneurs worldwide. With 15% of participating entrepreneurs hailing from outside the U.S., this platform transcends borders, providing a global stage for groundbreaking initiatives."

International entrepreneurs featured in this year's Marketplace include:



The Trace Collective - Aroa Fernandez Alvarez Aroa Fernandez Alvarez, Co-founder of The Trace Collective, pioneers a revolutionary approach to fashion, envisioning a future where purchases drive environmental regeneration and social cohesion. The brand not only creates clothes but spearheads a movement within the fashion industry and beyond.

Philly & Friends - Vese Aghoghovbia Vese Aghoghovbia, Founder of award-winning brand Philly & Friends, strives to inject color and diversity into children's playrooms while promoting literacy among underprivileged children. Philly & Friends is more than a toy brand; it's on a mission to make a positive impact.

LÁAYO - Victoria Bola-Okerinde Victoria Bola-Okerinde, Founder of LÁAYO, champions timeless, ethically sourced clothing and homeware. LÁAYO is dedicated to empowering women and the wider community to prioritize self-care, spaces, and overall well-being. Lamuon Group Ltd - Ngozi Muoneke Ngozi Muoneke, Founder of Lamuon Group Ltd, brings 100% natural, vegan, and certified organic skincare to the forefront. Lamuon Group Ltd's products are a testament to restoring one's natural glow while being mindful of the environment. The brand's superior-quality offerings feature ethically-sourced ingredients from countries including Brazil, France, Germany, Sweden, and the UK.

The Sky's the Limit Marketplace is open to shoppers from November 9 through December 31, 2023. This year's edition is the largest showcase to date, featuring a diverse range of businesses, from street fashion and vegan beauty to sustainable home goods, social media marketing, financial education, HR support, and nonprofit organizations serving various causes.

To explore the diverse range of products and services offered by these talented creators and to support their businesses, visit Sky's the Limit's Marketplace .

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs – typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds – to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise. The organization has also provided over $450,000 in startup grants and educated tens of thousands of diverse entrepreneurs. Sky's the Limit has served entrepreneurs in over 100 countries around the world and is registered as a charity in the UK and U.S.

Ngozi Muoneke, Founder of Lamuon Group Ltd based in the UK said,“The mentors have been amazing! Vanessa Hall, VP Portfolio Management Director at PNC Bank and Rob Jacobs, Strategy and Consulting at Accenture have really guided me in the areas of business strategy and business planning. They made me think outside the box and challenged me out of my comfort zone. I am so confident and extremely happy because my business is now structured and moving in the right direction.”

For more information about partnerships and how to get involved, please visit skysthelimit/partnerships .

