Zelensky Meets With Journalists From Leading Foreign Media Outlets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with journalists working for leading foreign media outlets, during which he answered important questions from media workers.

He announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"A long, productive and interesting conversation with journalists who work for leading foreign media outlets, news agencies, English-language Ukrainian periodicals and radio. Important questions and answers. We will definitely do some of the things that the journalists talked about today," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelensky held a meeting with journalists, editors, producers and, in general, employees of channels who direct their work and energy in the interests of the whole society - people's awareness and protection from Russian disinformation.