Slovak Hauliers Block Border With Ukraine For One Hour

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Union of Slovak Hauliers (UNAS) blocked the Vysne Nemecke crossing point on the Slovak-Ukrainian border for an hour between 13:00 and 14:00 on Thursday to support their Polish colleagues who have been protesting for several days against the liberalization of EU rules for Ukrainian hauliers.

That's according to TASR , Ukrinform reports.

Hauliers blocked the road to the crossing with passenger cars. The blockade was also joined by Polish hauliers, who have recently decided to block crossings on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Slovak hauliers threaten that if the European Commission fails to address the situation, they will block the border with Ukraine permanently. They demand that Brussels immediately introduce transport permits for Ukrainian lorries, as European haulier companies cannot compete with them.

"If there's no progress, the Poles will continue blocking their border and we'll join them by blocking the whole Vysne Nemecke crossing. We will have to, because there is no other way," UNAS chairman Stanislav Skala said, adding that their Hungarian peers are ready to act likewise.

UNAS disagrees with the European Commission's regulation that revoked the issuing of permits for Ukrainian hauliers to enter the EU following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"The blockade did not affect the operation of the Vysne Nemecke customs office," said customs office's spokesperson Katarina Dankova after the end of the protest blockade.

Photo: Vitaliy Glagola / Telegram