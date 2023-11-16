The World's 280 Million Electric Bikes And Mopeds Are Cutting Demand For Oil Far More Than Electric Cars

Author: Muhammad Rizwan Azhar

( MENAFN - The Conversation) We hop in the car to get groceries or drop kids at school. But while the car is convenient, these short trips add up in terms of emissions, pollution and petrol cost.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.