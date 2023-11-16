Natural Gas Forecast: Finds Buyers

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas market experienced a modest rally during Wednesday's trading session, continuing the trend of heightened volatility that has characterized recent trading.

Notably, the market found support from the uptrend line, indicating the resilience of bullish sentiment. Additionally, traders are closely monitoring the 50-Day Exponential Moving Averag , a key technical indicator, as it hovers in proximity to the current price.

Above the market, the 200-Day EMA is acting as a barrier, having previously served as a support level. The convergence of these moving averages has raised the possibility of a "golden cross," an occurrence where the 50-Day EMA surpasses the 200-Day EMA. This technical pattern is widely regarded as a bullish signal and has garnered significant attention among market participants.

However, there is a downside risk to be mindful of. A break below the recent swing low could usher in a negative turn of events, potentially sending natural gas prices on a downward trajectory. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that this time of year typically favors bullish tendencies for natural gas. As temperatures drop, demand for natural gas surges in regions like the United States and the European Union.

Speaking of the European Union, the continent faces a pressing issue this winter due to a shortage of natural gas supply. The cessation of Russian natural gas exports and damage to key pipelines have left the EU in a precarious position. While they have secured a deal with Qatar, it's important to highlight that a significant portion of Qatar's natural gas is committed to fulfilling Chinese demand. Consequently, this supply-demand imbalance is contributing to a noisy and unpredictable market environment that seems to favor higher pricing Participants Should Remain Vigilant

One factor weighing on natural gas pricing is the specter of a global economic recession, which could impact electricity demand, often driven by natural gas. However, the market's focus on heating demand during the winter season is expected to offset any potential reduction in electrical demand.

Traders are advised to approach this market with caution, particularly given its inherent volatility. Utilizing low leverage through ETFs or, if available, the CFD market may be good strategies to manage risk. The futures market, while offering opportunities, can also be treacherous due to its noise and unpredictability.

In the end, natural gas markets continue to experience fluctuations driven by supply concerns, seasonal factors, and economic uncertainties. While the "golden cross" looms as a potential bullish signal, market participants should remain vigilant and adapt their position sizing due to the volatility of the natural gas markets.

