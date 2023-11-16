Turkmenistan Holds Meetings With Leading Japanese Companies Within Framework Of Expo-2025

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 16. The Turkmenistan's delegation, headed by Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Begench Gochmollayev, held meetings with leading Japanese companies within the framework of World Expo 2025 in Osaka city, Trend reports.

During their participation in the exhibition, the delegation of Turkmenistan also held meetings with the Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes, the Vice Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan, Ishii Taku, and the Secretary General of the Japan Association of the Expo 2025, Ishige Hiroyuki.

Turkmenistan's success in preparing for the event became one of the main topics of the talks, at which the Japanese side expressed recognition and stressed the importance of the participation of the Turkmen side in this context.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of September this year, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during a meeting in Ashgabat with the President of the Japanese University of Tsukuba, Kyosuke Nagata, stressed that in recent years, Turkmen-Japanese relations have been actively developing in trade, economic, political, social, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres.

