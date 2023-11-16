Turkmenistan Holds Meetings With Leading Japanese Companies Within Framework Of Expo-2025

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 16. The
Turkmenistan's delegation, headed by Minister of Trade and Foreign
Economic Relations Begench Gochmollayev, held meetings with leading
Japanese companies within the framework of World Expo 2025 in Osaka
city, Trend reports.
During their participation in the exhibition, the delegation of
Turkmenistan also held meetings with the Secretary General of the
Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes, the
Vice Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan, Ishii Taku,
and the Secretary General of the Japan Association of the Expo
2025, Ishige Hiroyuki.
Turkmenistan's success in preparing for the event became one of
the main topics of the talks, at which the Japanese side expressed
recognition and stressed the importance of the participation of the
Turkmen side in this context.
Meanwhile, at the beginning of September this year, President
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during a meeting in Ashgabat with the
President of the Japanese University of Tsukuba, Kyosuke Nagata,
stressed that in recent years, Turkmen-Japanese relations have been
actively developing in trade, economic, political, social,
cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres.
