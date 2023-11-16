Azerbaijan Refuses To Attend Proposed Meeting With Armenia In Washington

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The one-sided and biased remarks made by U.S. Assistant
Secretary of State James O'Brien at the House Foreign Affairs
Committee Subcommittee on Europe hearing on November 15, 2023, are
counterproductive, baseless, and unacceptable, Azerbaijan's Foreign
Ministry said, Azernews reports.
The Ministry added that we consider the hearings and delivered
remarks a blow to Azerbaijan-U.S. relations in bilateral and
multilateral formats. The groundless accusations voiced against
Azerbaijan are irrelevant and undermine peace and security in the
region.
"While touching upon the latest situation in the region and
circumstances that led to the 19-20 September counter-terrorism
measures by Azerbaijan, the State Department representative ignored
to mention the major challenge that led to such an action by
Azerbaijan, namely the illegal stationing of more than 10,000
Armenian armed forces in contravention of the norms and principles
of international law, and the Tripartite Statement of November 10,
2020. Furthermore, the Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated in
all the meetings, including with the U.S. side, that the mentioned
forces are a source of threat in the region and urged an immediate
withdrawal of these forces.
Moreover, the U.S. side, while mentioning the importance of
taking forward the peace process, forgets to mention that for more
than two months, Armenia has not been responding to Azerbaijan's
proposals on the peace agreement, thus delaying the process.
Despite the fact that it was Azerbaijan that initiated the peace
process with basic principles and the necessity of signing the
peace agreement, including the need for demarcation/delimitation of
borders and opening up communication lines, the Assistant Secretary
of State refrained from noting that the efforts in these areas were
undermined and derailed by Armenia for the last three years. In
contrast to Armenia, Azerbaijan has always respected the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia; that was also
re-confirmed in the Prague meeting on October 6, 2022," the
ministry noted.
It was pointed out that Azerbaijan, not only following the 2020
44-Day War, but also for almost 30 years of occupation of its
lands, has been committed to the norms and principles of
international law and the peace process. On the contrary, the U.S.
side, being a mediator, has never urged Armenia, as an aggressor
and a destabilising source in the region, to act in line with
international law, withdraw from the territories of Azerbaijan, and
end the occupation, which lays a responsibility on the U.S. side as
well. Additionally, it was also an accountability of the U.S. side
that it has not prevented the double-standard approach, while being
a side supporting the separatist regime, was the only country to
officially fund this regime and facilitated their representative
visits and meetings with the officials in the United States on a
regular basis.
"The United States, as a non-regional country, through its
actions and statements, is undermining the transportation security
efforts of the regional countries. It is well known to the U.S.
side that Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations arising from
paragraph 9 of the 2020 Tripartite Statement, which led Azerbaijan
to decide to build alternative roads. It is the sovereign right of
Azerbaijan to agree with neighbouring countries on how to build a
communication line, which also includes an agreement with Iran
related to a route to its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Against
this backdrop, Azerbaijan also reconfirms the priority of the“3+2”
format (Azerbaijan-Armenia-Türkiye-Russia-Iran) for the security of
the region. Therefore, any comments that undermine these efforts
are inappropriate," MFA said.
As for remarks by James O'Brien about the waiver to the 907
Section, the Ministry pointed out that it seems that the U.S. side
is again repeating the same mistake it made in 1992, when
Azerbaijan was sanctioned with this amendment, despite being a
state that faced aggression and occupation. It was also the U.S.
side that decided to waive the 907 Section in 2001, when Azerbaijan
supported the U.S. counter-terrorism efforts worldwide following
the 9/11 attacks. MFA stressed that it was Azerbaijan that has
extended a helping hand to the U.S. side by opening up its airspace
routes, the Northern Distribution Network, and its logistics
capabilities. It was Azerbaijan that was among the first nations to
fight shoulder to shoulder with the U.S. side in Afghanistan.
Azerbaijan was also the last partner nation to leave Afghanistan.
Therefore, it turns out that the U.S. side has always considered
the support of Azerbaijan as occasional, while it should be
remembered that history has always repeated itself. Such an
indifferent action by the U.S. side not to waive the 907 Section is
an ill-disposed step towards Azerbaijan.
"Additionally, the remarks that“Azerbaijan's use of force
eroded trust and raised doubts regarding Baku's commitment to a
comprehensive peace with Armenia” has no value bearing in mind that
it was Azerbaijan who was the victim of aggression and use of force
for almost 30 years. Azerbaijan once again underlines that, in line
with Article 51 of the UN Charter, it has the legitimate right to
use force to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Concerning the statement that the U.S. side has cancelled
high-level bilateral meetings and engagements, which were initiated
by the U.S. side with Azerbaijan, and“there cannot be“business as
usual” in our bilateral relationship,” it should be noted that the
relations could not be one-sided. Consequently, the same approach
will be applied equally by Azerbaijan. In these circumstances, we
consider the possibility of high-level visits from the United
States to Azerbaijan inappropriate as well.
Moreover, such a unilateral approach by the United States could
lead to the loss of its mediation role. Under these circumstances,
it is important to note that we do not consider it possible to hold
the proposed meeting on the level of the Foreign Ministers of
Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on November 20, 2023.
International law norms and principles have always been a
priority for Azerbaijan in its foreign policy. Azerbaijan will
always act in line with its international obligations. At the same
time, Azerbaijan will resolutely and adequately address all the
negative steps against its national interest,” the ministry
added.
