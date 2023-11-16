Minister Of Interior Visits French Gendarmerie Headquarters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of the Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani visited the French Gendarmerie.
The minister met the Director General of the French National Gendarmerie Lieutenant General Christian Rodriguez and witnessed part of the military parades.
